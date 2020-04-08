JAMES WILLIAM “JB” FAIRCHILD entered eternal life on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. JB is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Marty Gleichauf Fairchild. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Billy J. and Wanda Jean Fairchild. He is also survived by a sister, Donita Faye (Charlie) Cooke, niece, Kiera (Jon) Forjone, and nephew, John (Michelle) Cooke. He is also survived by several brothers- and sisters-in-law, Carla (Joseph) Crimaldi, Jennifer (Don) Golightly, Chris (Patricia) Gleichauf and Carl (Kim) Gleichauf, as well as many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. JB was born in Ironton on May 3, 1953, and later his family moved to Chesapeake where he was a graduate of the Class of 1971. During his high school days, JB was active in sports, playing basketball as well as track and field. JB won the state pole vaulting championship. He also averaged eighteen points and thirteen rebounds per game in his basketball career. He was inducted into the Chesapeake High School Hall of Fame in 2017. JB began working at the age of 19 for General Telephone and Electrics, retiring after thirty years of service. After retirement he worked in the Pro Shop at Bellefonte Country Club for 17 years. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was an avid Marshall, Kentucky, Ohio State and Ironton Fighting Tigers fan, attending or watching as many games as possible. JB was proud to have been a cast member in the “We Are Marshall” movie, playing an assistant coach in several scenes. Private graveside services will be held Wednesday at the Calvary Cemetery in Ironton with Father David Huffman officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike, Mark, Logan, Max, Mick and Morgan Gleichauf, as well as Payne Delawder and Jeff Bostic. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greenup County Humane Society in JB’s memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.
