We all deserve to have fancy, cool, dynamic and gorgeous salads at home, even if we do not live a life that allows us to afford fancy salads made by others on a regular basis.
I’m going to go out on a limb and reveal what might be a very unpopular opinion: If anyone on Valentine’s Day showed up with an awesome salad such as this, I’d be more than happy and feel thoughtfully loved. Chocolate has a place in my heart, but whipped feta with roasted Brussels and mushrooms — now that touches my soul.
Food, above all, is a love language, and I dare say it’s wrapped in emotion and depth when your significant other spends a little time carefully preparing it just for you.
This is an easy fix. It’s a great side dish, or, if you’re like me, this was my full meal. Pair this with your favorite protein, and you would have a wonderful start in planning a unique dinner for your sweetheart.
The creaminess of the whipped feta smothers the vegetables in deliciousness for days. It’s a meal you won’t soon forget.
Whipped Feta with Roasted Brussels and Mushrooms
1 / 2 lb. sliced Brussels sprouts
1 quart sliced mushrooms
8 oz. feta cheese
4 oz. plain Greek yogurt
2 Tablespoons olive oil
Powdered garlic and onion
In a bowl, toss the vegetables with olive oil and season with garlic and onion.
Toss this onto a baking sheet and broil for 20 minutes at 400 degrees F. In a food processor, add the feta and yogurt and pulse until smooth.
Smear the feta on a plate and pile on the vegetables.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
