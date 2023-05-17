Repurposing and leftover food are not what I consider experiences worth remembering. Should food always be an experience? Uh, yeah. Dining should be purposeful. It should be encased in love and smiles and good people.
If you must eat alone — because there are seasons of solitude — be ambitious, be hungry for essence, for there is no better canvas to paint a beautiful scene of self-love than making it fancy with special dishes, napkins and flowers.
Even though I’m not a fan of some leftovers, there are a select few dishes for which a do-over could be in order. So, how do you beautify a leftover?
Well, I’m glad you asked. Achieving a whole new dish from last night’s creation does have its perks. Steak can easily withstand a reheat transformation. And that’s a good thing, since we had a steak throw down that produced a lot of leftover meat. The best kind of meat — filet mignon and center cut ribeye.
Nothing is better repurposed than turning simple steak into a Philly steak and cheese sandwich. Pan-seared bell peppers and onions, slightly rewarmed steak with a sriracha garlic aioli and the most luscious melted Gruyère cheese, all on garlic-toasted French bread. It’s just yaaaaas!
Philly Steak and Cheese
Sliced steak
Sliced bell peppers and onion
Gruyère cheese
1 Tablespoon butter
French bread, sliced
2 cloves garlic
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 Tablespoons sriracha sauce
1 lime, juiced
In a skillet, drizzle olive oil and sauté the vegetables. At the end, toss in the meat to warm.
Melt the butter in a small bowl and add the garlic. Brush both sides of the bread.
Toast under the broiler until golden.
Arrange the meat and vegetables.
Top with Gruyère cheese. Place under the boiler until cheese is melted.
In a bowl, combine the mayo, sriracha, and lime juice. Drizzle over the meat. Serve.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
