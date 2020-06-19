Attaching words to experiences — I do it weekly. Everything emerges from a thought and fortunately, the memory records it all.
The sounds of water hitting a pyramid rock formation alongside the lake in Summersville conjured a flood of memories. I’ve been there before, but this time with a different set of eyes. We went on an adventure that took me back to when I was a child. We kayaked that lake, up close and personal, which afforded me time to stop and watch the beauty unfold.
Daddy used to take us boating every week. I saw families enjoying their weekend on the greenest lake I’ve ever seen. The sun, the lapping of water on the banks, the faint smells of hardwood burning along campsites, the inboard motors of boats jetting across the water all were invitations to let my mind go back when I was a kid and “fathers” were heroes.
How fitting to the occasion, since Father’s Day is right around the corner. I am thankful for mine and that he’s still with me. But he created so many experiences, I will never be too far from his heart even after he is long gone.
And that’s what Fathers do and that’s why I’ll never stop seeing him as a hero.
This Sunday our family will be honoring him with acknowledgement of a life well lived and of course, a nice dinner to eat while we exchange our best stories of how he impacted our life. You can never go wrong with a pasta dish to fill the bellies of those who gather around the table.
I can’t think of a better, more delicious infusion with pasta than fresh-roasted garlic. This is the quickest, heavy on flavor, meal to throw together for a crowd. It’s creamy, garlicky and a very hearty main-course meal. Pair this with a salad and your meal is not only delicious, but it’s also healthy. Happy Father’s Day to all of you.
Pan-seared Garlic Pasta
1 pound pasta cooked according to the package
10 cloves peeled garlic
3 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 pound cherry tomatoes
8 oz. heavy whipping cream
2/3 cup Parmesan cheese
Pesto
1 cup fresh basil
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
2 cloves garlic
In a skillet melt the butter and olive oil together. Saute the 10 cloves of garlic. Pan sear for about 5 minutes of over medium high heat. Add in the tomatoes and allow them to blister. About 5 minutes. Add in the cream and bring to boil. Boil for one minute. Whisk in the parmesan cheese. Add in the pasta. Mix well.
In a food processor add in the garlic, basil and parmesan. Chop well. Add in the vinegar and oil. Mix thoroughly. Drizzle over the pasta.