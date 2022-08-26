The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Blueberry Lavender Cocktail
Buy Now

Blueberries and lavender combine to make this cocktail a late-summer treat.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

Every year about this time, I feel a sense of urgency to squeeze out the last bit of summer fun. Holding on to the summer joy like it’s my childhood blankie, I’m overwhelmed by the mental list of experiences to plan and execute. It’s become my job as of late.

And with that spirit comes an even greater pile of uncooked recipes sitting, waiting for their debut. While I do the deed of execution, multitasking and I are well acquainted. There are people to see and places to be, so if you’re visiting with me, you can bet I’m probably introducing you to a new recipe — drink or food.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you