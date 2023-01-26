For Buchanan County residents, when they hear someone speaking about Janey Hill off of Route 460 in the Oakwood area, they think about many things.
They think of the former Janey Post Office or maybe Save-A-Lot or Dr. Ramesh Kabaria, M.D. medical practice and perhaps coming soon, a combined Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.
One of Oakwood’s most iconic landmarks was named after a lifelong Janey Hill resident and beloved Garden High School principal Janie Owens.
Although the spelling is a little different, Owens said that it was her mother Martha Owens who named the area Janey after her.
“It is Janey Hill because my mother (Martha) was the first postmistress,” Owens said proudly. She explained that the community was referred to as Skating Rink before the post office came to the area and when it did, her mom was given the opportunity to name it.
Owens said as the self-appointed mayor of Janey Hill, she had already introduced herself to the community’s newest member, the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree. “When I went over there, I went in and introduced myself,” Owens said about her trip to the new store which has yet to open. “I said this community was named after me and I am the self-appointed mayor of Janey Virginia and I just want to welcome you to our community.
They said well we are not the manager, we are just stocking. I said well I will be back later.”
Janey Hill has been the only home Owens has ever known. The 77-year-old has never married and describes herself as an old-maid schoolteacher. She has never had any children of her own but has impacted the lives of many kids during her lifetime. Whether it was her role as a history and social studies teacher at Garden High School or the decade as the principal of GHS, Owens dedicated her life’s mission to change the lives of the young people she meets.
“I thoroughly enjoyed teaching and there were many things about being the principal that I enjoyed, I just didn’t like all the extra hours,” Owens shared. “My students supported me tremendously.”
Owens is the eighth of nine children of the late Tom and Martha Owens with her and her younger sister Vickie Hall the only two remaining. She had two brothers, Tommy Joe and George Owens and six sisters including Hall, Hannah Struck, Vanessa Looney, Ellen Mabe, RoseMary Bentley and Nancy Hutchinson.
Her father is former President of the Virginia Mine Workers of America in Keen Mountain
In 2022, her family suffered three huge losses within seven months in Mabe, Bentley and Hutchinson.
Owens was born on March 8, 1946, and she and her siblings first lived in a two-bedroom house in the area where the former TJ Quick Lube sits across the highway from Janey Hill on the bank of the Levisa River.
The family home was destroyed in the 1957 flood and also suffered water damage in 1959. In 1962, her father decided to move the family up on Janey Hill in the house that Owens still lives in today.
Owens expressed how much she and her siblings loved growing up in the Janey Hill community.
“I lived on the eastbound side of 460,” Owens said. “The west side of 460 did not exist so we had a good size bottom there towards the Levisa. In the summertime just below the swinging bridge in the curve, there was a dip where we would go swimming in there. We had great fun, in that bottom, kids would come down off the hill and play.”
Owens noted that she and her best childhood friends, Homer Street was always coming up with creative schemes and using Owen’s huge imagination while playing.
Owens began school in 1952 at the old Garden Elementary School, now the Appalachian School of Law, and graduated from GHS in 1964 as her class salutatorian. She graduated from Radford University after studying history, social studies and journalism in 1967 and earned a master’s degree from Virginia Tech in 1987.
After graduating from Radford in 1967, she returned to Buchanan County and received a teaching position at GHS teaching history and social studies. Owens said her favorite subject to teach was U.S. History. She also was the sponsor of the Gardenaire, the GHS school newspaper. “Teaching was everything to me,” Owens added. “I loved school and loved teaching. I did not like teaching geography but you know geography is helpful. The main thing I loved was U.S. History.”
She has also been a great ambassador for Buchanan County as she boards Appalachian School of Pharmacy students many of whom she still stays connected with. A few years ago, one of those students gave birth to a boy whom she named Jamie in honor of Owens and she quickly formed a unique and unbreakable bond with the child. Owens said that she recognizes Jamie as her grandson and loves him.
Owens said in her spare time she loves to read, take photographs and travel. She has visited many different countries during her lifetime and has visited every state in the U.S. except for Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and Alaska.
Three years ago she was diagnosed with Leukemia and it could have been “a death sentence” and she did not think she would ever get to see the remaining four states until an encounter with an old classmate at a reunion. “A friend of mine, one of my old classmates who grew up right around the curve from me, came over and set down beside me and said Janie if there is anything I can ever do for you call me,” Owens stated. “About two or three weeks ago I called him and I said, ‘I am going to ask you something and you can say no. I said there are four states that I haven’t ever been to and I would like to go and see Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and Alaska’ and I said, “I would like to take my sister Vickie and we need to take your daughter Tarah’ because Vickie and I are arthritic and we need to have her to carry our luggage. He said if you put all of that together and I will pay for everything.”
Owens has always been well respected by her peers and former students but said her biggest regret was the time she suspended the homecoming queen. “I got word from one of the vocational students, I think it was the vocational students, well anyway I got word that some of the students were on the bus drinking,” Owens said. “This little boy whose mother was the school’s secretary came right past her in the hall to my office and he said, ‘Miss Owens,’ his mom already told me something about it, but he said, ‘Miss Owens,’ and he told me everyone who was drinking. I suspended them all, and the next morning I was in court for suspending these students. Well, one of those students was the homecoming queen and that wasn’t good. Also, her uncle was the judge’s golf partner. So when I got into court that morning I was chastised. I just had to own it. I could have waited till Monday morning and the whole community would not had known the homecoming queen got suspended. That was the greatest mistake and bravest mistake. I wasn’t perfect by no means but I probably do hold the record for the biggest blunder in Garden High School history. Everyone remembers that but there were far more good days than bad.”