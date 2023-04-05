JEFFERY — A Jeffery man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding following a shooting on March 26.
David Eric Cales, 30, of Jeffrey, faces the malicious wounding charge.
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in the Bias Branch area of Jeffery, where they found an adult male victim lying on his back near the roadway close to his residence, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the report, the victim, who was still conscious at the time of the officers’ arrival, told investigators that he had been involved in an altercation with the accused in the front yard of his residence, resulting in the accused shooting him in the lower abdominal area with a handgun.
The victim was airlifted for emergency care.
According to the report, an officer later traveled to a residence in the Ottawa area, where the accused was located. The report states an officer found a 9-millimeter handgun inside of an oven mitt on top of a chest freezer in the kitchen of that residence.
As of CVN print deadline, Cales was being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $50,0000 surety/cash bond.
Matthew Britton
