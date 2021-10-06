OTTAWA — Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe they have nabbed a man who left the scene of an accident where another man was killed on Sept. 15 in Ottawa.
Paul Laverne Williams, 33, of Jeffrey, was arrested and charged with crash leaving scene of personal injury or death after deputies completed an investigation that led them to fire-damaged remnants of the vehicle they believe killed Larry Pauley.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by deputies C.T. Daniels and J.W. Browning, Deputy Browning responded to a call regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.
A firefighter at the scene identified Pauley and communicated to officers that there was no driver at the scene.
Pauley was transported to Boone Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.
The criminal complaint further states that officers observed a house with cameras facing the road just north of the scene on Route 17. The homeowner granted access to the footage, which showed a black car traveling north at a high rate of speed from the accident scene, according to the report.
Deputy Browning recovered a mirror housing from the scene; a local auto body shop ran the casting numbers of the part and advised officers that it belonged to a 2011 Chevy Cruz.
The report states that Cpl. Frankhouser and Deputy Browning followed several tips in the case, and one witness told police that the accused had asked to store the car in his garage but the witness declined the request.
The complaint states that another witness claimed he was in the car with the accused when it struck and killed the victim; he said they were returning from a friend’s house in Clothier where the accused had injected heroine.
Additionally, the report states that the witness told officers that he told the accused to stop but that the accused said, “I ain’t going back to prison” and waived a .40-caliber pistol around in the car.
The complaint states the witness said that the two men traveled to Hunter Branch off of Route 17, where the accused burned the vehicle.
The complaint states the witness led investigators to the location of the burned car, which investigators discovered had passenger-side damage consistent with the injuries of the victim and was missing a mirror, consistent to the one found at the scene.
“I’m very proud of the work our deputies have put in over the last 36 hours on this case. I’m also very happy with the help we have received from the public in the way of tips. If it wasn’t for these two factors, we wouldn’t be at this point in this case,” Sheriff Barker said in a press release from his office.
As of press time, Williams was held at Southwestern Regional Jail without bond.