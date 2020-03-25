Two of the items that coupon shoppers often get free or very inexpensively are toothpaste and hand-wash dish detergent. I believe that toothpaste is the one item that you can consistently eliminate from your household budget if you’re an effective couponer! Anytime toothpaste goes on sale for $1 and there is a $1 coupon available, I’ll pick it up free and add it to my pantry shelves.
Take advantage of sales like these often enough, and you may find that you’ve accumulated more tubes of toothpaste than you may likely use. Your local food pantry or food bank is a great place to donate any extras, but if you have toothpaste nearing its expiration date that you aren’t likely to use or give away, you might be surprised at some of the other things it is useful for.
Toothpaste is a great cleanser for things that require a very mild abrasive. One summer, I noticed that the textured floor of our house’s shower stall was turning grayish-brown, no doubt due to my sons running around barefoot every day, then washing up in that shower. I had the idea to use a just-expired tube of toothpaste on the shower floor, emptying the entire tube and scrubbing it with a large nylon brush. The dirt and grime lifted right off the floor, leaving it bright and white!
After that, I began using my free toothpaste to clean other things. It works just as well on porcelain sinks, and it’s especially good at lifting off the scum that builds up around sink faucets and edges, too. If you have athletic shoes or sneakers that have gotten dirty over time, toothpaste also works well to re-whiten the white, rubber edges of them. (Use an old toothbrush with these methods, of course!)
Another item that I always pick up whenever it’s at low post-coupon prices is dish detergent. This is another product that we frequently see reasonable prices for, especially when purchased with coupons or as part of a larger deal. The last time I stocked up on it, my store had 22-ounce bottles on sale for $1.79. I found $1 coupons stuck to many of the bottles at my supermarket, and I picked them up for just 79 cents.
Of course, dish detergent is effective for its intended purpose — washing dishes by hand. However, we’ve learned that it is one of the best tools for unclogging a toilet, too. A while back, our toilet became clogged, and no amount of plunging was getting the bowl to drain again. I began searching online for solutions to unclog the toilet, and one idea that kept appearing in search results was a combination of dish soap and hot water.
We squirted about a cup of dish detergent into the toilet bowl and followed it up by pouring in a gallon of hot water. We waited about 15 minutes and plunged again, and the clog moved on its way. The combination of the hot water and the degreasing action in the detergent is believed to help lubricate whatever clog is in the way. It certainly is less expensive than calling a plumber! We have since used this same solution on subsequent clogs, which seem to be a recurring fact of life when you’re raising children.
I’ve also found that dish detergent is a great laundry stain remover. I think it works better than some of the spray-on stain releasers that I’ve tried, so I keep a bottle of it on a shelf in my laundry room. It’s incredibly effective on food stains, spills and stains from cooking oils or grease. I’ll pretreat the stain with a little warm water, then rub a generous splash of dish detergent into the stain. If it’s a particularly oily spot, I’ll leave it to sit for a few minutes, scrub it with my fingers again, and then toss it into the washer.
What unusual uses have you discovered for household products? I’d love to hear your suggestions! You can email them to me at jill@ctwfeatures.com.