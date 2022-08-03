DEAR JILL: I have used coupons when grocery shopping for at least 50 years. I even get a weekly email letting me know what coupon inserts will be in my Sunday newspaper.
For the past couple months I have noticed that there is only one insert, if even that, in the newspaper, even if the email says there will be more. I subscribe to my area newspaper, and I even used to purchase another, different paper to get extra coupons. But I noticed that this paper now also only has one insert.
I also use digital coupons, but I really like to use paper coupons from inserts. I don’t like to use the printed coupons that I can print myself because some stores will not accept them. I thought you might know what’s going on. Thank you. — Nancy W.
Historically, coupon use increases dramatically when our nation’s economy heads into a recession. However, what happens when the manufacturers and publishers pull back on the number of coupons they’re issuing? That’s the reality that we’re seeing, and it’s certainly an unprecedented one, at least in the two decades I’ve been a regular coupon user.
The difference this time around is that we’ve got so many elements in transition. Manufacturers have restructured promotional budgets in this post-pandemic world. With product manufacturing costs on the rise and supply chain interruptions continuing, some manufacturers have pulled back on the number and kind of coupons they’re offering. Other brands have opted to offer digital coupons only instead of coupons in the newspaper inserts.
Note, too, that the industry is pushing hard for digital coupon acceptance. Back in July 2020, Steven Boal, the CEO of Quotient Technology (parent company to Coupons.com) stated, “The printed coupon will be gone within 18 months.” Now, that statement has reached the two-years-ago mark, and we do still have paper coupons — but the reduction both in variety and value of paper coupon offers has been significant over the past two years.
The coupon industry has been looking to transition to fully digital for more than 10 years now, but paper coupons were still the offers most frequently redeemed by consumers. Whether we shoppers like it or not, digital offers are easier for them to implement and give manufacturers more control. These offers can be quickly issued and pulled from the marketplace. Manufacturers can add an offer right away versus waiting months-long lead times to print coupons in inserts. If a budget for a specific campaign is nearing its limit, the offer can be withdrawn instantly.
Additionally, brands that opt to cut back on or eliminate paper coupon offers are removing the expenses of printing and distributing them from their marketing budgets.
The pandemic, and its fallout, has changed the way brands issue offers. Unlike some in the industry, I don’t believe we’re seeing the full death of the paper coupon just yet. However, things are shifting and changing, and we, as consumers will have to shift, too, in order to keep playing the savings game.
If you have not explored using digital coupons, it’s time to get clicking and explore what offers are available to you. If you’re a smartphone or tablet user, search your app store for any apps that your local supermarkets, drugstores and big-box stores offer — then see if there are electronic coupons to load within these apps.
If you do not have a smartphone or tablet, many retailers will allow you to load ecoupons via the store’s own website. In both cases, you’ll need to create an account to load your coupons into. Typically, this is done with your phone number and email address, but some stores still utilize physical loyalty cards to load and redeem electronic coupon offers with. If your store requires a card, visit the customer service counter in-store to pick one up.
I’m certainly not counting paper coupons out yet, but in order to save the most money right now, we as shoppers do need to look at all forms of coupons available to us.
Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.
