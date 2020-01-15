Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to seniors Andrew Breeding and Brandon Cook of the Teays Valley Christian School basketball team.
With all the news and headlines surrounding the TVCS prep basketball team over the last few years, sometimes we forget about the school’s regular basketball team.
This team has had tremendous success throughout its history and continues to produce a high level of basketball year in and year out. This year is no different, with the Lions sitting at a 13-1 record at the time of writing.
What has been unique about this season is the accomplishment of seniors Andrew Breeding and Brandon Cook on the night of Jan. 7. TVCS faced off with Hamlin with the Lions coming out on top 104-55. Despite the big win, the most unique part was that both young men eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for their careers in the very same game, just a quarter apart. The boys finished the game with 15 (Andrew) and 26 (Brandon) points respectively.
The 1,000-point mark is an accomplishment for any high school basketball player, so the coincidence of two young men who are close friends and have played together since seventh grade accomplishing the feat on the same day was quite memorable.
Head coach Jody Sowards said, “It was really special to see them do that. It is rare for us to have one 1,000-point scorer, let alone two. For those guys to do it in the same game was really cool. The thing about them is that they rarely ever mention their stats, for them, it’s about the team. But, it’s good to see something like this happen for two young men who bring consistency and a tremendous work ethic to our team.”
When asked about their thoughts on the moment, Brandon said, “It means a lot, we’ve been talking about it since ninth grade in Spanish class and have always had that dream in mind to reach that milestone.”
Andrew added, “It felt awesome, especially to do it with my best friend. It was an amazing experience.”
While the guys did have a special moment in that particular game, they are certainly not one game wonders.
Earlier that week, they defeated Wood County Christian School in similar dominating fashion with a final score of 94-54. Andrew led the scoring attack in this one with 26 points, while Brandon added an 18-point, 12 rebound double-double. With the senior duo leading the charge, TVCS has its sights set on post season success.
“We want to hang a banner,” said Andrew. “We’ve been playing together since middle school and have never got one before, so I think this is the year to do something special.”
Both guys have been playing basketball for 11-12 years and love the competitive nature of the game.
Brandon noted, “The competition is great, especially playing against some of the same kids for the past four years. Rivalries grow and it’s really fun to compete and try your best in those situations.”
While their athletic successes are great to see, Coach Sowards noted it’s something else entirely that makes him the proudest.
“They are both great basketball players, but they are both solid, Christian young men. They make me as a coach very proud. They represent our team, our school, and their families extremely well.”
Following high school, both plan to pursue college degrees. Both have kept high grades through high school and hope to continue to do so at the next level. Brandon hopes to join the Army National Guard and earn a degree from Marshall in either exercise science or sport management. Andrew plans to attend either Marshall or Morehead State to become a Physician’s Assistant.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.