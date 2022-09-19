The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

AG Patrick Morrisey
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is pictured in Charleston in this 2021 file photo.

 Kenny Kemp | HD Media

CHARLESTON — A panel of judges gave Attorney General Patrick Morrisey until the end of September to name any more defendants in a case against pharmacies that distributed opioids in West Virginia.

Mass Litigation Panel Chairman and Taylor Circuit Judge Alan Moats told attorneys representing the state they have until Sept. 30 to add any defendants to a lawsuit in which they have accused four pharmacies of contributing to the opioid abuse epidemic in West Virginia.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

