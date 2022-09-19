CHARLESTON — A panel of judges gave Attorney General Patrick Morrisey until the end of September to name any more defendants in a case against pharmacies that distributed opioids in West Virginia.
Mass Litigation Panel Chairman and Taylor Circuit Judge Alan Moats told attorneys representing the state they have until Sept. 30 to add any defendants to a lawsuit in which they have accused four pharmacies of contributing to the opioid abuse epidemic in West Virginia.
The state can’t add any more defendants after then, Moats said.
Moats, presiding alongside Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope, implemented the deadline in light of Morrisey filing a lawsuit against Kroger in August.
Moats said it would “be a waste of judicial resources” to have multiple trials in this case and expressed his frustration with delays in the case.
Moats questioned why it took Morrisey’s legal team until one month before the trial was set to begin to file suit against Kroger in what was a nearly 5-year-old case.
“Judge Swope and I are not puppets for somebody to be a puppet master to control our movements,” Moats said. “That’s not our function.”
The judges added Kroger to the existing list of defendants, meaning there will only be one trial for the state against all of the pharmacies.
As a result of the new defendant and the possibility of at least one more, according to the state’s attorneys, Moats moved the trial, which was set to begin later this month.
The new trial date is in June 2023.
The first lawsuits in the case were filed in 2017. In addition to Kroger, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are defendants in the case.
Rite Aid previously was a defendant, but the state and Rite Aid reached a $30 million settlement in August.
Last month, Morrisey said Kroger previously had been uncooperative in providing documentation leading up to the lawsuit.
The Mass Litigation Panel has presided over several cases brought by the state of West Virginia and local governments against pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors.
The panel exists as part of a way of “efficiently managing and resolving mass litigation” in West Virginia, according to the state Supreme Court’s website.
Mass litigation refers to any case or cases involving a large number of plaintiffs or defendants with similar grievances and, likewise, a substantial amount of evidence and questions of law for judges, and potentially jurors, to consider.
Each company is accused of violating the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act. The lawsuits state that the pharmacies played a role in West Virginia’s opioid abuse epidemic by dispensing opioids at the pharmacy level and acting as wholesale distributors, taking orders from their own pharmacies.
They are accused of filing suspicious orders of prescription opioids of unusual size, orders deviating substantially from the normal pattern and orders of unusual frequency from its own pharmacies. Pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesalers and pharmacies are required by the federal Controlled Substances Act of 1970 to report such orders to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in a good-faith effort to deter criminal distribution and illegal use of opioid medications.
On behalf of the state, Morrisey’s legal team said the companies had a duty to monitor for and report suspicious orders, and was not supposed to ship the orders unless due diligence into their need was completed.
They also argued that the pharmacies failed to maintain effective controls to keep opioid medications from being illegally distributed, contributing to the oversupply of opioids in the state.
HD Media staff writer Courtney Hessler contributed to this report.
Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.
