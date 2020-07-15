National Scoliosis Awareness Month is a time to highlight the growing need for education, early detection and public awareness about scoliosis and its prevalence within the community.
Scoliosis is a curve of the spine that measures greater than 10 degrees on an X-ray. The spine of a person with scoliosis looks more like an “S” or a “C” than a straight line. It’s most often thought of as an adolescent issue, but scoliosis can commonly develop in adults as spines degenerate.
There are two types of adult scoliosis: idiopathic and degenerative. Idiopathic is a continuation of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, which develops from birth. Degenerative is due to the degeneration of the discs, arthritis of the facet joints and collapse and wedging of the disc spaces.
“The average person is born with a healthy and straight spine. A lifetime of stresses including heavy lifting, a long day of labor and the normal changes of aging can cause our spine to lose its natural ability to cushion and support the body,” said Juanita Garces, MD, a neurosurgeon with St. Mary’s Neurosurgery who specializes in the treatment of adult degenerative scoliosis. “These degenerative changes lead to back pain, leg pain, and numbness and weakness in the legs.”
Smoking can also affect a person’s spine health. “Smoking affects every part of the body,” Dr. Garces said. “While we typically think of the lungs, smoking can also lead to advanced degenerative changes, including a breakdown of disc space, joint shifting and scoliosis.” Spines of smokers age much more rapidly and require surgery at a much younger age. Older patients who smoke can experience dramatic bone density loss that can make them more susceptible to osteoporosis and other degenerative changes.
The key to treating scoliosis, according to Dr. Garces, is to catch it early to prevent it from worsening and prevent the need for surgery. Non-surgical treatment options include increasing activity, weight loss, smoking cessation and increasing bone density.
“It’s unlikely the curve will go away completely, but we can strengthen the spine until the pain is minimal and prevent it from getting worse,” Dr. Garces said.
Some people are hesitant to make an appointment with a neurosurgeon because they’re expecting to be registered for a surgical procedure on the fi rst visit, but Dr. Garces said it’s important to remember that seeing a neurosurgeon does not always mean surgery. “We are evaluating the spine to see what the best option is for each patient. Many times surgery is not necessary,” she said. “Seeing us early helps put patients on the right path. Surgery may never be needed, but if that time does come, we are ready to help.”
Dr. Garces is joined at St. Mary’s Neurosurgery by neurosurgeons Panos Ignatiadis, MD, Dwight Saulle, MD, and Matthew Werthammer, MD.
