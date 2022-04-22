CHARLESTON — The independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball is synonymous with firsts in baseball.
The unaffiliated Major League Baseball partner league was first to implement an electronic strike zone, first to experiment with moving the pitcher’s mound back a foot and now, the league has another first under its belt.
On Thursday evening, in a season-opening Atlantic League game between the Charleston Dirty Birds and the Staten Island FerryHawks at Appalachian Power Park, pitcher and utility player Kelsie Whitmore got in the game and became the first woman in history to play in a league connected with Major League Baseball. It was the first game in franchise history for the FerryHawks, an expansion team in the Atlantic League.
After serving as first base coach for much of the game, Whitmore was pulled off base coach duties to pinch run for catcher Noberto Susini in the ninth inning of the FerryHawks’ 5-3 loss to the Dirty Birds.
“It’s a great feeling [to be on the team],” Whitmore said. “Any time on a ballfield, it’s the best feeling ever, and being surrounded by guys that have played at very high levels — major-league level, minor-league level — it’s great to be surrounded by them, be a part of them.”
Whitmore, who is only 23, has quite the resume in softball and professional baseball.
She was a pitcher and outfielder for Cal State Fullerton’s softball team and won Big West Conference Player of the Year last season. She’s been a member of the United State national women’s baseball team since 2014 and won a gold medal in the 2015 Pan-American Games.
This is also not her first go-around in men’s pro baseball.
She appeared in 17 games with the Sonoma Stompers of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, an independent league, in 2016-17.
She appeared in 18 games for the Stompers and had 30 plate appearances, where she got two hits, scored two runs and walked four times. She also pitched three innings, played in the outfield and tallied six putouts without an error.
Perhaps she can attribute her lack of nerves and stark professionalism to her plethora of experience.
“I’m not nervous at all,” Whitmore said before the game. “I don’t think I’ve had any nervous feelings. At the end of the day it’s still baseball. I’ve been pretty calm about everything just feeling patient and ready for any time I’m given an opportunity and so I’m excited most of all.”
For her entire career, Whitmore has been a two-way player, meaning she can hit and pitch, similar to Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.
The FerryHawks certainly seem like they’re going to use her that way, as she threw a pregame bullpen session and immediately went to hit batting practice after doing so.
“It’s kind of on the go, on the run,” Whitmore said of her playing style. “I’ve kind of gotten used to being a two-way player on the national team. I’ve been a two-way most of my life playing baseball. I’m just kind of getting in the rhythm of things. First pro ball experience at this high of a level so I’m just trying to get used to the timing of things. I got a little touch and feel bullpen in and some batting practice. Definitely love being a part of it any way I can in the box and on the mound.”
Whitmore’s signing was announced by the FerryHawks on April 8. She described the process of her signing.
“I was looking for teams just like every other guy,” Whitmore said. “Trying to find teams to play with, play for. I had a couple opportunities given to me and I was set on committing and I ended up getting a text from [FerryHawks General Manager Gary Perone]. I hopped on the phone call. Long story short, I ended up talking with them for a month and a half. Things just took off from there.
“There was no hesitation with trying to sign with a team that’s this high of a level. The goal is to get past this though, to keep going, to get to affiliated ball and as far as I possibly can.”
The Dirty Birds and FerryHawks continued their four-game series on Friday night at Power Park.
FerryWhat?
Most West Virginians are likely unfamiliar with the ways of Staten Island, a borough about 10 miles south of Manhattan.
The question was begged multiple times on Thursday night: What is a FerryHawk? Turns out, the answer makes sense.
According to the FerryHawks website, “A FerryHawk is a fun-loving, baseball playing superhero that combines the power, toughness and persistence of the Staten Island Ferry and the red-tailed cooper’s hawks that are seen around Staten Island. The Staten Island Ferry is the iconic symbol of Staten Island, a tough workhorse that has served Islanders for generations and attracts millions of tourists. Red-tailed and cooper’s hawks are apex predators that have the outstanding vision needed to differentiate between balls and strikes, have game-breaking speed with their ability to fly up to 120 mph, and are loyal and strong-willed just like our fans.”