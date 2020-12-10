HUNTINGTON -- to the delight of players, coaches and fans, high schools in Kentucky are going to try to play basketball.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control on Thursday in a special meeting voted 12-5 to begin basketball practice Monday and games Jan. 4. The board also voted 14-3 to conduct the boys and girls state basketball tournaments March 29 through April 8.
Both representatives -- Larry Coldiron and Lucy Moore -- from Northeast Kentucky voted in favor of both proposals.
Local reaction to the KHSAA's decision was positive. Boyd County basketball standout Hannah Roberts, who has signed to play at the University of South Carolina-Upstate, said she was thrilled to receive word from coach Pete Fraley that the season is a go.
"We area all very excited to start on Monday," Roberts said "We have been waiting for that text for what feels like forever. We are just ready to be back in the gym with each other and to hopefully get to play games next month and see what this season holds for us."
Russell girls coach Mandy Layne said she, too, is eager to begin.
"I applaud the KHSAA for allowing us to start on Monday," Layne said. "I think the kids need this for their physical and mental well being."
Layne, though, said she realizes sports can be shutdown quickly if COVID-19 cases boom.
"It will be important that we follow strict guidelines and we limit all contacts so we can have a safe season," Layne said.
The state championships, known as the Sweet 16, is a significant money maker for the KHSAA. In 2018-19, the last season both were played, the boys tournament brought in $837,383, more than four times the amount that the second-most-lucrative championship, football, generated ($196,711). The girls basketball tournament ranked third, bringing in $124,386.