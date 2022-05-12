HAMLIN, W.Va. — Cabell Midland didn’t wait until the final batter to decide the outcome Tuesday evening.
That was a nice change of pace for the Knights, who staved off elimination with a 9-4 win over host Lincoln County in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament.
“We’ve been due to hit the ball. We’ve been in 2-1, 3-2 ball games and we were due to break loose,” Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “I just hope that carries right into tomorrow.”
After losing to Spring Valley in the opening round, the Knights won on a walk-off home run to avoid elimination against Huntington High and got their revenge against the Timberwolves with another walk-off hit.
But on Tuesday, Beckett’s squad collected 12 hits and used a seven-run second inning steal momentum early in the game, handing the Panthers just their fourth loss of the season.
Quinn Ballengee and Jess Terry hit back-to-back singles in the top of the first inning but the Knights were kept off the scoreboard and left the bases loaded. Lincoln County took advantage of a Cabell Midland error in the bottom of the frame to score the first run of the evening.
In response, the Knights (22-10) stepped up to the plate and silenced the home crowd, using a combination of hits and defensive miscues to score seven runs and send a dozen batters to the plate.
Baylee Smith drew her first of two walks in the second inning to start things off and the next four batters behind her also reached safely before Lincoln County’s Ryleigh Shull struck out KK Wallis for the first out, but not before five runs had come across.
Sabrina Rose tied the game with an RBI single, Quinn Ballengee hit a three-run home run, Olivia Bell and Maggie Tatum each got hits to bring runs across and a Lincoln County error accounted for another run in the inning in which the Knights took a 7-1 lead after falling behind early, giving up an unearned run in the first inning.
The big inning spelled the end of Shull’s time in the circle, exiting with two outs while Meghan Stump entered in relief and caught a pop-up to end the inning.
Lincoln County (20-4) threatened in the third but left two runners stranded without scoring and earned a run back in the fifth inning as Haleigh Adkins found the gap between center and right field for an RBI double, but Lincoln County left the bases loaded as Jess Terry came away with her fourth strikeout of the evening to end the inning.
Working with a lead helped Terry, she said. Knowing there was a little bit of cushion helped her remain focused in the circle, striking out seven Panthers and giving up three earned runs.
Behind her, the Knights defense came up with big plays and had very few lapses, working out of a bases-loaded jam in two different innings, resulting in a dozen Lincoln County runners left on base.
“We left a small village on base and that’s just not us,” Panthers coach Tommy Barrett said. “We scored four runs and didn’t have a big hit come through. We left the bases loaded twice and had second and third with nobody out and didn’t generate a run.”
Getting on base wasn’t the issue for Lincoln County, which recorded seven hits, but perhaps its biggest bat never got a chance to swing.
Josie Bird, who batted fourth in the Panther lineup, was walked in each of her four plate appearances Tuesday evening. The tactic only hurt Midland once, when Lincoln County plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Bird being one of them.
She was hit in, along with Allison Ramey, by Becca Pennington, who went 2 of 4 on the night. Haleigh Adkins also batted in a run with a double in the fourth inning.
With the win, Cabell Midland forces a winner-take-all game Wednesday evening back at Lincoln County’s home field. The winner moves on to the regional round while the loser in eliminated.
“Nothing changes but the outcome, hopefully. We’re playing for all the marbles tomorrow,” Barrett said.
Cabell Midland, which is looking to keep its title defense alive, isn’t scared of the moment, either.
“I think we’re ready for anything,” the Knights’ Terry said.
Cabell Midland 070 200 0 — 9 12 3
Lincoln County 100 102 0 — 4 7 3
Terry; Shull and Stump (2).
Hitting:
(CM) Ballengee 3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI; Bell 3B; (LC) Adkins 2B, RBI; Clay 2-4; Pennington 2-4, 2 RBI.