Robert Miller’s Adventure Tourism students at Boone Technical and Career Center go on a caving trip each year at Experience Learning, a West Virginia-based organization whose mission is to deliver high-quality outdoor programming as a tool to develop competence, confidence, and community for all people of all ages.

 Courtesy of Robert Miller

The first high school student off the bus was wearing a crisp, new denim jacket and said to me, “Dad’s ready to go caving!” He was, of course, referring to himself and I looked at him and couldn’t help but seeing a little bit of myself there. I’m originally from Wayne County, West Virginia and this group of students was from Boone County, in the same coal country region of the state. Ten years ago, if you told me that there would be an outdoor recreation and tourism program in Boone County, I would have told you to stop snorting ketamine.

Low-and-behold however, the Boone County Career and Technical Center is making tremendous strides in promoting tourism in a county where coal was king. The death of “King Coal” left the area without much industry, economy, or much of a reason to stay. I, myself, fled coal country to the high mountains as the beginning of mine shut downs swept the region and hardcore drug abuse ran rampant. However, a shift is happening where people are trying to revive their communities, and tourism is playing a huge part.

Kyle Mills works for Experience Learning, which annually hosts students from Boone County Technical Center’s Adventure Tourism program. Experience Learning is a West Virginia based organization whose {span}mission is to deliver high-quality outdoor programming as a tool to develop competence, confidence, and community for all people of all ages. Learn more at https://experience-learning.org/.

