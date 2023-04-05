MADISON — While it looked like Scott was set to cruise toward a comfortable win against Chapmanville on March 27, the Lady Tigers scored six runs in the final inning to tie the game, before Hannah Price’s walk-off single eventually secured the victory for the Lady Hawks.
“That was a big punch in the face there in the top of the seventh,” said Scott’s coach Eric Harper. “When you face that kind of adversity and then you come back and score a run to end the thing in the bottom of the seventh, that says a lot for these girls. To face a really good team like Chapmanville — it’s a dogfight every time we play them.”
The lady Tigers struck first, as Erica Simpson hit a ground ball that drove in Brooke Christian during the top of the first.
Scott responded strongly during the bottom half of the inning, when Natalie Green connected for a two-run homer to put the Lady Hawks in front.
The Lady Hawks secured another run during the second inning, thanks to a single from Jakayla Gaiter that brought Cambri Barker across the plate.
The game’s next score came during the bottom of the fifth inning, after Green secured her second two-run homer of the night to extend Scott’s lead to 5-1.
The Lady Hawks secured their third homer of the game in the sixth inning, as Ava Sampson drove a two-run bomb to center field, extending Scott’s lead to 7-1 as they entered the final inning.
The Lady Tigers weren’t going to go down without a fight, however; they rallied to score six runs in the seventh inning.
With two outs and two runners on base, Chloe Murphy stepped up to the plate and smacked a three-run home run over the center field fence to force a bottom half of the final inning.
Scott fans breathed a sigh of relief in the end, as Hannah Price ripped a single into left field, securing a victory for the Lady Hawks and ending Chapmanville’s impressive comeback bid.
“In 2021, she got the game winner to win the sectional over Chapmanville with a walk-off on them, and last year she scored the game winner to beat Logan and knock them out of it, and then tonight, so she’s used to it,” Harper said about Price.
Tatum Halley went 5.1 innings for Scott during the contest, as the senior allowed just four hits and one walk, while giving up three earned runs.
“She’s good, and the reason we pull her is because you can’t go to the state tournament with one pitcher. You’ve got to have more than one, and Cambri comes in and throws her guts out. Maybe we went back to her (Halley) a little bit too soon, but she’s good. She’s a bulldog, man — 350-some strikeouts, she’ll be fine,” added Harper.
Score By Innings
C: 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 — 7
S: 2 1 0 0 2 2 1 — 8
Lady Hawks scores this week:
Mar. 28 @ Poca — L 7-4
Mar. 29 @ Ripley L 8-4
Mar. 30 vs Herbert Hoover L 2-1
As of CVN print deadline, the Lady Hawks possess a 8-3 record.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.