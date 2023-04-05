The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MADISON — While it looked like Scott was set to cruise toward a comfortable win against Chapmanville on March 27, the Lady Tigers scored six runs in the final inning to tie the game, before Hannah Price’s walk-off single eventually secured the victory for the Lady Hawks.

“That was a big punch in the face there in the top of the seventh,” said Scott’s coach Eric Harper. “When you face that kind of adversity and then you come back and score a run to end the thing in the bottom of the seventh, that says a lot for these girls. To face a really good team like Chapmanville — it’s a dogfight every time we play them.”

You can reach Matthew Britton at mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him

@mbrittonhdmedia on Twitter.

