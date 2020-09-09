MADISON — The Scott High School Lady Hawks’ opening night was also senior night, with parents in the limited crowd cheering the girls on against the Lincoln County High School Lady Panthers.
The first half was mostly filled with back-and-forth play between the midfields, with LCHS advancing on Scott’s goal from time to time. Junior goalkeeper Jayden Elkins kept the ball under control. Scott returned with its own drives up the field. With nearly 23 minutes left, senior Lilly Bias battled it out in the box to net the ball and put Scott High up 1-0.
Before the end of the half, however, Lady Panthers junior Kiaura Henderson found the back of the net for her team, tying the game 1-1. This score stood for the remainder of the match’s first leg, but not before an accident during an aerial duel took a Scott player and Lincoln player off the field.
In the second half, senior Megan Epling had an excellent run that concluded with her crashing the net and kicking the ball past LCHS’s goalie to bring the score to 2-1 in favor of the home squad.
That score was not to last, as the Lady Panthers quickly struck back. Henderson earned her second goal of the game only 15 seconds after the restart, giving the game its eventual final score of 2-2.
Coach Woody Hunter said his team’s positives included passing early on, and the new defensive scheme. He lauded the aggressiveness of the back line and of Jayden Elkins. He pointed out that while she has room to improve, she performed well against a talented and senior-heavy Lincoln County team. Though the back line and forwards contributed to the tie, Hunter noted that the team will need to work on controlling the middle of the field. Man-to-man defense and marking can also get better, but Hunter said he liked what he saw given the peculiar circumstances of the season.
Scott (0-1-0) travels to Winfield (1-0) at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Lincoln County (0-1-0) plays at home against St. Albans High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.