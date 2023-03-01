WAYNE — It was the second time in as many weeks that the Scott High School girls basketball team had made the trek from Madison to Wayne.
The result, though, was the same.
The Pioneers picked up a double-digit win, dispatching the visiting Skyhawks 66-35 Tuesday night at Pioneer Gym to advance to the Class AAA girls basketball Region 4 Section 2 championship.
That game will be played at Wayne on Friday against the winner of Lincoln County and Logan, who play Wednesday night.
“We got off to a better start today and came out with a little more focus,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said.
Better might have been an understatement.
Scott (5-17) turned the ball over seven times in the opening quarter and scored just five points while Wayne (22-1) got seven points each from Brooke Adkins and Mikayla Stacy in the period, helping the Pioneers to a 23-5 advantage after just eight minutes.
The lead grew to 23 by halftime. The Skyhawks hit only three shots from the floor in the first half but connected on 9 of 10 free throw attempts to round out their 17 points at the break.
“Definitely not the way we wanted to start after being down here last week and playing with them for the first quarter, and even into that third quarter, we were only down seven,” Scott coach Kevin Harper said. “We knew they were capable of doing this, capable of making shots, and they are obviously one of the best teams in the state.”
The Skyhawks got 14 points from Kelsey Harper and nine from Haven Tomblin, but it wasn’t enough to combat the Pioneers’ fire power, led by Mikayla Stacy’s 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.
“She doesn’t get near enough attention on this team for the things that she does,” Williamson said of Stacy, who also logged three steals. “She’s the kind of kid that you have to have that’s willing to do whatever.”
Addie Adkins added 17 points, including three 3s, and pulled in six rebounds. Her sister Brooke Adkins (11 points) also scored in double figures, dished out six assists and pulled in six boards. Laneigh Brooks tallied 13 points in the win.
“I just never stopped,” Stacy said of her own performance. “Adrenaline was going and I just went.”
The win places Wayne in the section championship game, which will be played on its own floor. The road only gets tougher after Tuesday, Williamson said.
“It gets harder and it’s supposed to this time of year,” he said. “We’ve got to handle our situation, stay poised and take care of what we can, the best that we can.”
SCOTT 5 12 11 7 — 35: Harper 14, Tomblin 9, Robinson 7, Butcher 4, Roberts 1
WAYNE 23 18 14 11 — 66: Stacy 18, A. Adkins 17, Brooks 13, B. Adkins 11, Runyon 5, Brown 2