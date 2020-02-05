MADISON — Scott High School’s (4-13) 2019-20 season has seen the team face a tough schedule and endure tough losses.
Coming upon their second meeting with the Logan Lady Wildcats (6-7), Scott were on a six-game losing streak. On top of this, they were facing a Logan team which, on their first meeting, routed them 70-36.
The season has not been without its bright spots, and the performance Scott put forth demonstrated that they are accomplishing one goal in particular: growth.
Logan broke out of the gate with a barrage of successful offensive plays, scoring 14 points in quarter one with sophomore Peyton Ilderton hitting 8 of those. The Lady Skyhawks could only manage half of that, struggling to maintain possession in the first eight minutes.
Freshman Jenna Butcher and sophomores Shea Miller and Abby Walls each scored a field goal, with an extra point from Miller at the foul line.
Scott increased its production in the second quarter, where sophomore Anna Burns and juniors Leah Davis and Emma Harmon joined the scoring efforts of their team.
Shea Miller hit two 3’s in Scott’s 15-point push, but a team-wide response from Logan netted them 21. At half time, the score stood at 35-22.
The home team doubled down in the second half, improving on mistakes made in the first to bring the deficit closer. Miller nailed down another 3, while Jenna Butcher contributed in kind.
Emma Harmon gave a strong performance inside the line, leading Scott in the third quarter with 5.
In the final quarter, Scott tallied 17 points to the Lady Cats’ 14, ending the game with a 64-50 final score. The 14-point difference is a stark contrast from the 34-point difference between the two teams in early January — and a sign that the girls are buying more and more into Coach Kevin Harper’s system.
The coach took the loss in stride, pointing to the change in confidence and grit on the squad.
“Heart and hustle can win a game, and we’re starting to get that from everybody. We’re still shorthanded, but everybody is playing as hard as they can play, and I think that’s what we saw tonight,” he said.
He highlighted the roles all the girls played, outside the usual strengths shown by players like Butcher and Miller. Walls, in particular, played an important part in building up energy versus Logan.
The Lady Hawks’ most glaring weakness is ball retention.
“We’ve got to get better at not turning the ball over. You take away probably six, eight, ten turnovers in that game, and it’s a different game.”
Shea Miller led Scott with 16 points, followed by Emma Harmon with 9, and then Jenna Butcher and Leah Davis with 8. Peyton Ilterton scored 20 to lead Logan, followed with 9 points each from freshman Natalie Blankenship and sophomore Emma Elkins.
Scott (4-14) takes on Mingo Central (12-3) at West Virginia State University on Feb. 10 at 8:30 a.m. Logan (7-8) plays their next game at Man High School (0-14) on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.