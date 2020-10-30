HUNTINGTON — Sherman Lafon rolled an honor score in the Calamity J’s Thursday Night Mixed League at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Lafon fired a 299, leaving a 4-pin on the last shot after recording 11 straight strikes. He added games of 223 and 245 for a 767 series.
Lafon leaves 4-pin on last roll for 299
