HUNTINGTON — A spectacular offseason for Josie Bird became even more special Wednesday.
Bird, a sophomore at Lincoln County High School, was named the winner of the Johnny Bench Award as the state’s premier catcher in softball. Ethyn Barnitz of Wahama won the award for baseball.
The honor is presented to the top backstops in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia areas considered Cincinnati Reds country. Bench starred for the Reds from 1967 through 1983. The Baseball Hall of Famer is widely regarded as the greatest catcher in history.
Bird was playing with the North Carolina Shook travel team in a tournament in Colorado when she found out about the award.
Bird was named Gatorade player of the year and first-team all-state earlier this offseason. She helped the Panthers to a 25-8 record and to the state tournament. Bird hit 10 home runs, drove in 47 runs, batted .488 and reached base at a .604 clip. She also sported a .984 fielding percentage and slugged .953, with 16 doubles and three triples.
Bartnitz batted .429 last season to lead Wahama to the Class A state championship game.
The winners will be honored July 26 at the Johnny Bench Awards Luncheon at Great American Ball Park and recognized that evening during pregame ceremonies before the Reds vs. Miami Marlins game, which starts at 6:40 p.m.
Bench congratulated the winners.
“Our high school awards continue to become more competitive, thanks to our growing relationship with regional coaches associations,” he said. “I’m looking forward to honoring our winners at Great American Ball Park on July 26 and hope the fans in Cincinnati will join us.”
National college winners Kevin Parada of Georgia Tech and Jordyn Rudd of Northwestern also will be honored.
High school winners in Ohio were Myaih Cloud of Hayes High School and Jimmy Nugent of Hamilton Badin. Kentucky winners were Kayley Batts of Oldham County and Brody Williams of Lyon County.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.