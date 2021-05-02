LEO SCOTT ARNOLD, 78, of St. Albans, W.Va., formerly from Foster, W.Va., died May 1, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He graduated from Clear Fork High School (Raleigh County). He graduated from Warren Wilson College, N.C., and Berea College in Kentucky then went on to get two master's degrees from Marshall University. He taught for Boone County Schools for 46 years. He also helped bring Southern Community College to Boone County, which he was their first adjutant. He taught extension classes for WVU, Marshall and Concord colleges. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church of Danville, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Garnet Milam Arnold; sister, Eloise Arnold Browning; brothers: Ed, Roger, and Leon Arnold. Surviving is his wife, Joan Flowers Arnold; daughter, Lara Arnold Elkins (Tom) of St. Albans, W.Va.; son, Chris Arnold (Rebecca) of Ashford, W.Va.; four wonderful grandsons he adored with all his heart: Tyler Elkins, Corey Arnold, Brandon Elkins and Caleb Arnold; lots of nieces and nephews; like a granddaughter, Sara Chambers; and many special friends. Pallbearers will be Tyler Elkins, Corey Arnold, Brandon Elkins and Caleb Arnold. Services will be Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2 p.m., with viewing two hours prior with the Rev. Dan Gates and Pastor Rick Peters officiating at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will be at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, W.Va. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
