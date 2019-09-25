HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Drake Lester scored three goals to pace Hurricane to a 5-1 triumph over Riverside Tuesday in girls high school soccer.
Carter Maddox and Anele Nnachi also scored for the Redskins. Nate Kirk had two assists and Maddox and Nnachi each had one. Nathan Sheets made 10 saves.
Carson Casto scored for the Warriors.
WHEELERSBURG 2, SOUTH WEBSTER 1: Aaron Jolly scored with 1:20 left to lift the Pirates over the Jeeps. Jolly also scored at the 17:12 mark to give Wheelersburg a 1-0 lead.
RUSSELL 1, BOYD COUNTY 1: Nathan Perry scored in the sixth round of penalty kicks to give the Red Devils a victory over the Lions, even though the score officially was 1-1.
Perry scored Russell's first goal in the 14th minute, but Boyd County tied it on a header by J.B. Walter in the 46th minute. The teams then went two scoreless overtimes before settling the contest on penalty kicks.
Girls
FAIRLAND 2, CHESAPEAKE 1: Maddie Miller and Julia White scored as the Dragons defeated the panthers at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
Miller scored at 46:12, the White made it 2-0 at the 62:06 mark. Chesapeake added a late goal to set the score.