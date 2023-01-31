America can learn from ancient Rome how to better deal with crime today. Because democracy generally values all beings, democratic Rome’s criminal statutes were not designed to repress but quickly judge and inexpensively rehabilitate. For that reason, Rome did not use prisons, except as places of detention before trial.
One historian of early and middle Roman law summarizes: “Penalties were either pecuniary or they were capital. There was nothing else.”
But capital punishment was seldom utilized, because the law provided for an alternative way out of society -- exile.
After the emperors overthrew democracy, penalties multiplied in variety and savagery. The convict could be sentenced to hard labor, usually in the mines, or to life as a gladiator, which eventually brought death. Courts had discretion to inflict arbitrary, even savage, punishments like flogging, crucifixion, burning, walling up alive, and feeding the felon to the circus lions.
In all this, a person possessing common sense can see two great lessons. First, the country might want to return to our early practice of dealing with crime expeditiously and humanely before penitentiaries became all the rage. Second, America must by any legal means necessary prevent its governors and presidents from becoming kings and emperors and inflicting whatever damage they want on others.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.