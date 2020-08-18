The weight of the significance of our current decisions regarding K-12 education in our community should not be underestimated. We can't be satisfied with preparing our schoolchildren for the jobs that were or even are. We must admit that our children are going to have jobs 10-15 years from now that we haven't even imagined yet.
This realization usually starts to make most of us uneasy and perhaps a little unsure of ourselves. However, it is at this point that we must remind our students that the core of education (and the process of changing our world for the better) is about problem-solving and making -- the very things at which our Appalachian ancestors excelled. Due to the isolation and rugged terrain, our mountain mentors often had to figure things out on their own and make a new solution with creativity, hard work and persistence -- the same skills we can inherit from them today.
Our educators have a monumental task set before them -- equipping today's children with skills necessary for a quickly advancing tomorrow. A key to our success locally will be to connect the amazing heritage of problem-solving and making with the proper facilities and opportunities that allow our children to thrive in the days and years ahead.
As we all work to make this a reality, I encourage you to support Cabell County's efforts and vote "yes" to approve the upcoming Cabell County school bond on Aug. 22. Together, let us learn from the past, appreciate today, and dream for the future.
Audy M. Perry Jr.
Executive director
Heritage Farm Foundation
Huntington