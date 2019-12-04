The Herald-Dispatch editorial board seems a little confused. Maybe I can help.
In its editorial of Tuesday, Nov. 19, the editors, extolling the virtues of charter schools, ask the question: “Why not give parents and educators the option of designing a different school?” Gentlemen, the answer is as clear as the nose on your face: Look at the photo you included dead center of your own editorial.
Photographer Sholten Singer caught several politicians getting a little education of their own at Huntington’s Explorer Academy, by all accounts a vibrant, creative and successful school. Your own cutline reads, “Explorer Academy’s different approach to teaching has been suggested as a possible model for charter schools in West Virginia.”
Wait a second. Since when have public schools become a model for charter schools? Isn’t it supposed to be the other way around?
Right. Explorer Academy is a public school. It was created long before this current, and in my opinion insane, piece of legislation was passed. The Explorer Academy’s success is prima facia evidence — proof positive — that successful public schools can, have, and will continue to be built without this charter school nonsense.
The real question — the one the editorial board should be asking — is why we ever thought we needed this legislation to begin with and why are we waiting to improve our schools? It’s like Glinda said to Dorothy: ““You’ve always had the power, my dear; you just had to learn it for yourself.”
Gregory Morris
Huntington