I am writing in response to the letter to the editor “Awareness needed of childhood speech disorder” about children who tragically suffer from childhood apraxia of speech.
What is also a tragedy is that for the children with all types of speech disorders, it is not well known that every child in the U.S. with any type of speech issue has the right to free speech therapy, which can start in preschool and run through high school. Federal legislation in the 1970s mandated this amazing benefit of free speech therapy. It covers all speech problems faced by children. The best resource for parents in terms of accessing the free therapy is a brochure titled “Special Education Law and Children Who Stutter” that is available on the website of the Stuttering Foundation (www.StutteringHelp.org), a site that provides many free resources for child stuttering.
I salute April Black of Proctorville for standing up for young people with childhood apraxia of speech because it is important that advocates for every type of child speech problem stand up as more attention is needed for the childhood speech problems.
