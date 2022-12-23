The time to celebrate Christmas is almost here. The true meaning of Christmas has been lost to Santa Claus. Most people want their children to be truthful and not lie, yet they tell them Santa Claus exists. When God starts to deal with them, they’ll turn away from him because Santa Claus wasn’t real, so what I’m fighting isn’t real.
I told my children that we celebrate Jesus the Christ’s birthday. That’s why it’s called “Christmas.” My daughter created quite a stir when she was three years old in pre-kindergarten and told the truth about Santa Claus.
People of the world don’t believe in Jesus. Scripture says, “If you’ve seen me, you’ve seen the Father.” That means Jesus and God are the same. What is the first thing people say when something goes wrong? “Oh my God, why did this happen?” But they’ll celebrate Christmas with alcohol, food and gifts.
The greatest gift was given when Jesus was born. But the world would rather have Santa Claus. I’d rather have Jesus than anything this world could afford.
