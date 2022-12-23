The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The time to celebrate Christmas is almost here. The true meaning of Christmas has been lost to Santa Claus. Most people want their children to be truthful and not lie, yet they tell them Santa Claus exists. When God starts to deal with them, they’ll turn away from him because Santa Claus wasn’t real, so what I’m fighting isn’t real.

I told my children that we celebrate Jesus the Christ’s birthday. That’s why it’s called “Christmas.” My daughter created quite a stir when she was three years old in pre-kindergarten and told the truth about Santa Claus.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you