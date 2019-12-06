Over the last three decades, I have maintained the unique privilege, challenge and responsibility to serve as one of the economic development “caretakers” along the 1600 block of 8th Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard, culturally known as “the Block.” According to public record, this area represents a significant part of the black residential and commercial business population of the city of Huntington since the turn of the 20th century. Long before marginal economic gains of the civil rights movement, black men and women caretakers provided the essential goods and services pertinent to sustaining a segregated population and their quality of life.
It is with this knowledge and respect of my historic past that I anchored my position as a caretaker of this area of the city of Huntington since 1988. Through hard work, sacrifice, by private ownership of land, business ownership as well as decades as a founder and stakeholder in the successful development of the Unlimited Future and adjoining Mountwest incubator, I will be moving to another phase of my life.
Notwithstanding UFI, I lament that we do not currently have a minority economic engine (individual private dollars) to progress as caretakers; whereby addressing future economic development opportunities inside and outside of our community.
Economic/small business realities continue to be my commitment to minority prosperity. God be with you until we meet again.
Michael Thomas
Huntington