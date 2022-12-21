The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The last senator has been elected. He claims to be a reverend. There is only one who can be called “reverend;” that is Jesus Christ. He could be called pastor or preacher if he was one. He’s a Democrat. He agrees with their immorality. There’s no way he could preach holiness or righteousness.

President Biden has a 44% overall rating. Donal Trump had a 38% rating. How can this be? Do you really think this country is better off under Biden?

