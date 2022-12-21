The last senator has been elected. He claims to be a reverend. There is only one who can be called “reverend;” that is Jesus Christ. He could be called pastor or preacher if he was one. He’s a Democrat. He agrees with their immorality. There’s no way he could preach holiness or righteousness.
President Biden has a 44% overall rating. Donal Trump had a 38% rating. How can this be? Do you really think this country is better off under Biden?
The media is saying Donald Trump was eating with known antisemites. Jesus was accused of eating with sinners. Did that make him one? Donald Trump was the president that recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jews. Why would he turn against the Jews? Is that another one of the Democrats’ lies? Are the Democrats raising money for Ron DeSantis to run against Donald Trump to disrupt the Republican primary? They’ll do anything to keep Donald Trump from running again.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.