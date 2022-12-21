The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This time of year, many people are looking for last-minute stocking stuffers for the children in their life. While considering those special gifts, the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia (PGHNWV) wants to remind parents and other caring adults that lottery tickets, gambling gift cards, and gambling games are inappropriate for children under age 18.

This year, a particular concern are sports betting gift cards. Sports betting, now legal on mobile devices in West Virginia, has become increasingly popular and is frequently mentioned as a primary type of gambling by 1-800-GAMBLER helpline callers. According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, youth are two to four times more likely than adults to develop a gambling problem. Also, the earlier a person begins gambling, the greater likelihood of developing a problem with gambling.

