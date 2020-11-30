OK, all you morons. What part of the phrase “contagious fatal disease” don’t you understand? And why expose your children to such a disease? Everyone has cabin fever, but sending kids out to play meaningless sporting events is beyond crazy. Little Bobby is never going to get a multi-zillion dollar contract with a pro team. Even if Little Sally is good enough to play pro, she will need a day job just to pay for food.
You sacrifice your kid’s education with ineffective “virtual” schooling schemes, and then you risk their lives just to have “a game” to talk about on the weekend. Get over it; this sports season will only be an asterisk in the overall stupidity record, a pimple on the butt of meaninglessness. But you are still arguing about letting kids get exposed to COVID by bringing them into contact with other kids from different backgrounds whose medical status is at best uncertain. Your parenting skills are totally screwed up.
I am waiting to hear you explain how little Bobby or Sally died because of God’s Will and your personal belief that sports are more important than protecting the lives of children. No, I take that back. I do not want to hear any lame excuses about why children have to die just to kick or hit a ball for your personal entertainment. When Bobby or Sally are in the casket, just look in the mirror and congratulate yourself for being a loving, caring, and totally moronic parent. And then suffer and stew in your own juices for the rest of your sorry life until you explain to God why you sacrificed His children to meaningless athletic competitions.
And wear a mask, moron. For Bobby and Sally.
How many deaths will it take 'til you know that too many people have died? (Bob Dylan, 1963)
Dallas Brozik
Huntington