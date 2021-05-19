I am writing this letter in order to create an awareness in our community as to a recent decision made by Mountain Health Network and the board of directors of Cabell Huntington Hospital. It has been the practice of CHH to provide supplemental insurance for the lifetime of those employees who had met specific conditions prior to retirement. This was a promise and a benefit that had been provided to the professional, non-bargaining retirees for many decades. However, this past January, approximately 180 retirees received letters announcing the discontinuation of our supplemental insurance.
Last year I decided to retire from CHH after 42 years of dedicated service as a registered nurse in the ICU. A factor in my decision to retire early was the knowledge that due to my loyalty I had earned the benefit of paid insurance until I receive Medicare and at that time I would have a secondary insurance through CHH. Recognizing CHH's commitment to being a "A Partner for Life,”' I felt secure that CHH would be as loyal to me as I had been to them.
Now I feel disappointed, foolish and duped to have believed that Mountain Health Network would honor the promises made when CHH began as a county-owned community hospital in 1956. If you feel that this is an injustice to those of us who helped build this facility and are asked to sign a petition showing your support, please do so.
Kathy Leonard
Barboursville