Mountain Health Network sent letters to approximately 180 retirees announcing the termination of the health benefits plan that was in place throughout their employment and at the time of retirement. Approximately 93% of the retirees dedicated over 20, 30 and even more years of continual years of service to Cabell Huntington Hospital and our patients. There will never be more than the number notified; there will be fewer as we expire.
It has been promoted that an HRA plan to offset the individual's cost of a Medicare supplement plan will be offered. With that plan is this warning: This HRA plan can be discontinued at any time. Bet you can guess how much trust the retirees have in such an offering.
These benefits were only offered to the non-bargaining professional employees. These benefits were the only reason we did not unionize or leave to go somewhere else. Every few years as the hospital bargained with the union for their constituents, our salaries, staffing and working conditions were determined for us by the hospital. The only thing that made this acceptable was the recognition of the peace of mind afforded by lifetime insurance provided by the hospital for their network after retirement. Cabell Huntington Hospital benefited from this arrangement for many years. Now it's time for the hospital to hold up its end of the bargain.
Sandra Gibson
Huntington