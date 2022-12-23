Windy with snow showers this morning. Winds will diminish some this afternoon. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
We are being invaded by illegal aliens and being overrun by immigrants from Third World countries.
Incompetent idiots like Biden and lefty incompetent governors of three states aren’t doing anything about it. Some are dying on their way here. They are coming to almost every state, being transported by buses and also sponsored by the drug cartels keeping them prisoners and forcing them to pay up or killing their families or relatives.
No one is enforcing the laws — not border guards or Homeland Security officials because the Biden crime syndicate won’t let them do their jobs.
The country is upside down, being taken over by criminal gangs. High crime everywhere. No one held accountable. When are they going to do anything about it?
Enough is enough. Mad as hell. Wake up, America, or lose the country!
