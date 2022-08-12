Joe Manchin is not representing his West Virginia constituents. For the last several months he has savored being in the limelight. He paints a picture of “I just want to get along and do what’s right. I want to work across the aisle.”
Does any one really believe Joe? I find it interesting that all of sudden he’s back on board with more government tax and spend. He’s gifting another bag of Democrat goodies that he hopes helps Democrats with the midterm elections just around the corner. Joe even used a new catch phrase of “Inflation Reduction Act.”
Joe of course loves having a photo op with Chuckie Schumer. Does anyone in West Virginia believe Chuckie gives a flip about the people of West Virginia? Do you know that over 230 economists have come out against this smoke-and-mirrors bill? What this bill will do is add to our already crippling inflation, reduce after-tax income across every income level and discourage investment by corporations with the proposed minimum tax. For all of you who are in the market for an electric vehicle I guess this bill does have something for you: a $7,500 tax credit.
There is not much we can do today on this bill, but hopefully in 2024 the Republican Party fields a strong conservative candidate who will defeat Joe. He’s a professional self-absorbed long-term politician who’s all about Joe and leaving folks in West Virginia behind.
Yes, Joe did in the end what was demanded and expected by his Democrat collogues, supporting a bill that puts Joe back in the spotlight without true regard of doing what’s best for our country and the fine people of West Virginia.
