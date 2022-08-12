The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Joe Manchin is not representing his West Virginia constituents. For the last several months he has savored being in the limelight. He paints a picture of “I just want to get along and do what’s right. I want to work across the aisle.”

Does any one really believe Joe? I find it interesting that all of sudden he’s back on board with more government tax and spend. He’s gifting another bag of Democrat goodies that he hopes helps Democrats with the midterm elections just around the corner. Joe even used a new catch phrase of “Inflation Reduction Act.”

