This is a historic time for the U.S. and West Virginians. Currently, my fellow organizers in Un-PAC and other affiliated groups are hunger striking in the U.S. capital for voting reform. There is a very important bill being voted on known as The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, which would end political corruption and protect our right to vote.
This bill will make Election Day a federal holiday so people can go vote. This would give felons who were convicted of petty drug crimes back their right to vote, more polling places, more transportation to polling places, and more access to early voting and mail-in ballots.
Senator Manchin, you have no idea how important this bill is to the newer generations. There are people currently putting their health at risk to get this piece of legislation passed. There have been multiple polls made by Un-PAC, and an overwhelming number of West Virginians all over the political spectrum agree that this bill is important. West Virginians are tired of the government no longer working for us.
