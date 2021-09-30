The media refuses to state the survival rate of the Wuhan flu. Publishing a cartoon is as close as they get. Why Wuhan? Because every body knows the disease originated in Wuhan, China.
John Patrick Grace says 168 people out of 100,000 died in West Virginia recently. This is a tiny amount -- 0.168 of 1%. Subtract that from 100 and you get 99.832% of the people survived. Nationally 356,000 people died from the Wuhan Flu. That sounds like a lot until you compare it to the real leading cause of death in our county, which is abortion at nearly one million lives.
We are told that now Wuhan cases are surging. A study in the Atlantic says about 50% of those hospitalized have no symptoms; say what? Most of those hospitalized were not vaccinated. So is anybody surprised?
As for me, I received my two shots. I would like to know just how immune I am before I get the booster. Is there no test for that?
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.