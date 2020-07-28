Marshall University plans to change the name of Jenkins Hall. During this process, the name of Dr. Sam E. Clagg must be considered because of the substantial impact he has had on Marshall University as a student, athlete, professor, coach, department chairman, president of the Faculty Senate, chairman of the Marshall Hall of Fame committee and interim president.
As a student, Dr. Clagg was on the football and wrestling teams and later became coach of each. He graduated from Marshall and earned his doctorate degree at the University of Kentucky. He became a professor in the Marshall Geography Department and later became the department chairman. Two scholarships have been established in his name.
During his career at Marshall, Dr. Clagg published two books: “The Cam Henderson Story” and “The Marine Way.” During World War II he served in the Marines, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
Dr. Clagg loved Marshall. His impact on the university, his influence on thousands of students and his outstanding presence as a gentleman and scholar deserve consideration in the renaming of Jenkins Hall.
Willard Hunter
Huntington