I see the passage of the school bond as a clear affirmation of education and an acknowledgement of its critical role in the future growth and prosperity of Cabell County.
The bond reflects the vision and faith of the community and of the educational leadership of Superintendent Saxe and his staff.
Conversely, it also reflects their faith in the community they serve. They worked tirelessly alongside the citizen facilities’ task force to craft a bond that truly reflected the hopes, ideas and wishes of our citizens.
Now the hard part begins to get these new buildings started and the existing ones renovated.
All this in the midst of the pandemic. Just as the superintendent worked diligently to create a bond offer, he and his team are working tirelessly to design a school re-entry plan that safeguards our students, our staff and our families.
We on the board continue to depend on your support, cooperation and even more so, on your continued feedback.
Carole Garrison
Huntington
Member, Cabell County Board of Education
Mitt and Bernie on the same side
Mitt Romney is at it again.
This time he is leading a group of Republicans (?) to support Joe Biden for president.
When he visits the Democratic campaign headquarters perhaps he can pick up his socialist membership card.
If Bernie Sander is there, perhaps they can make party plans to celebrate in Moscow if Biden wins the election.
Since Bernie spent his honeymoon in Moscow, he could help the party hit the right spots.
The swamp runs deep!!
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio