On the streets of Kandahar, Afghanistan, shown in a recent newscast, Taliban terrorists were driving United States military armored vehicles, including Humvees. The Taliban members were carrying United States military rifles and other advanced items of war.

Strange, since Biden and his “woke” generals had said that all of the $48 billion of military weaponry that had been left behind was either inoperable or completely destroyed.

In the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, there are several planes on the airport runway loaded with United States citizens and Afghans loyal to the U. S. The Taliban will not let the planes take off.

Strange, since Biden said that all United States citizens and our Afghan allies could come home. I guess Biden forgot to tell us that the Taliban would want billions of dollars in economic ransom for our citizens and allies.

It’s not strange that I think Biden should be impeached and his “woke” generals fired.

William Huron

Chesapeake, Ohio

