The law prohibiting abortion in the state of Texas after a heartbeat has been detected is a threat, not just to women’s health, but to the privacy rights of all patients of Texas. Abortion is a hot button issue no matter one’s views on the situation; I for one support a woman’s right to choose.
The bill that Governor Abbott of Texas signed into law will prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks. It has definitively shown that there is a greater loss of life for pregnant women when fair and open access to abortion is taken away; the governor of Texas will be the person who must square that with his own conscience.
As for the broader impact of the law on society, this legislation has put the privacy of all patients in Texas at risk. It has set the precedent for making medical information about anyone’s private life fair game to be reported and investigated by private citizens. The new legislation encourages any individual to investigate and report any suspicious activity to an online database or call a hotline. These citizens have no training or qualification requirements, and they are also not bound by any sort of oath to act in the best interest of any of the parties that are involved. The individuals that are investigating and reporting women that are seeking an abortion or abortion consultation have no legal standing in the case, as they are entirely unrelated to the situation at all.
While I feel strongly that the government has no right to control the choices women get to make, I feel even more strongly that it should not be the business of random others to involve themselves in her decision to do what is best.
