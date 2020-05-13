Bravo again for the Democratic Party. These bastions of moral integrity and common good have again risen from the ashes to meet the needs of the American people. Just like their impressive display during the impeachment hearings, the liberal scholars have again showed true leadership in their response to the coronavirus outbreak.
What would this country do without these soldiers of enterprise? Don’t we know that Nancy Pelosi is the REAL President? Hats off to Adam Schiff and Gerry Nadler and the many college professors for warning people that Trump is the cause of this outbreak. We would be remiss not to mention the news media, those darlings of fairness and equal representation who have met the needs of the American people, with fair and honest reporting during this pandemic. I don’t know about you, but when I read Dave Peyton and Patrick Grace, my heart swells with pride as I soak in all their knowledge. What proud, superior intellect we have here, and we are certainly thankful for their fair, unbiased reporting.
Now, let’s examine the stellar work of the Dems during this crisis. Gripe, cry, moan, complain, finger pointing — anything but the hard truth. When the curve flattened, didn’t matter; we need testing. Testing becomes available, doesn’t matter anymore. People will die if they don’t stay home. Masks needed. Yet, these purists and American heroes neglected to come back to work on May 5.
Read between the lines here.
So, Trump is again the problem. Really? I would like to thank the president for all he has done here. In the midst of scrutiny and opposition unparalleled in American political history, Trump still works for the American people. The reckoning comes on November 4, 2020.
Jim Allen
Barboursville