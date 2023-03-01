The Joan needs a simple
safety improvement
In the March 1 edition of The Herald-Dispatch was an article outlining Marshall University Athletic Director Christian Spears’ vision and end goals for the many upgrades and expansion of facilities he thinks are needed on the campus.
One very necessary item was omitted, which is desperately needed to ensure the safety and well-being for those of us attending football games at “The Joan.” The fact that there is no railing on the steps in the aisles has proven to be an invitation for stumbles and falls.
Looking around that stadium it is evident that the crowd is aging and having mobility issues. It seems to me we need to address that long-needed improvement if we want to maintain and even grow our attendance.
These are the very people who are supporters of Marshall and who should feel safe attending a football game. Leave the tarp on the end zone until we have a railing on those dangerous steps!
Mary Margaret Loemker King
Huntington
Stand up for liberties or lose them
As if active shooters were not enough, out of Hawaii comes news of an active arsonist. A man was convicted recently of torching surfboard lockers and about 500 surfboards in Waikiki. I have a feeling we can look forward to America the Beautiful cranking out even more of our new breed of “activists” in the future.
And how about big city newspapers. It almost seems they have more lawyers on staff than they do reporters. They don’t want to say something politically incorrect. The journalist Thomas Paine didn’t have this problem. He wrote, “If you’re afraid to offend, you can’t be honest.”
Speaking of Mr. Paine, a CarShield commercial uses his name and this quote, likely because he famously called the British out for coming after the colonists’ liberties. Today, auto breakdowns come after our paychecks and liberals come after our children. CarShield provides protection against the first, but only standing up for far-right liberty can protect against the second. In the commercial’s words, “The future of this country rests on the people.”
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
Marshall doesn’t need
concealed carry
I am appalled that the GOP legislature passed this bill for so many reasons. And to think that this bill was passed days after a mass shooting in a college In Michigan. The Legislature framed this as a way for students to be able to defend themselves in the event of a mass shooting, but statistically that is not seen as a deterrent to mass shootings. And the thought of having people under 21 having easy access to a gun makes it all too likely that someone will use his weapon for any perceived slight or disagreement.
Finally, has anyone considered the impact this bill will have on enrollment. What parent or student would choose Marshall or WVU or any college in West Virginia knowing that guns are allowed on campus? West Virginia is an embarrassment along with 16 other states that allow campus carry.
Sarah Skeen
Huntington