My pen is shaking as I draft this letter. The Republican party of my birth family and of my own young family has turned into an unrecognizable monster full of spineless sycophants and gold diggers. I can’t express the depths of my revulsion for federal and state Republicans who loyally supported Donald Trump down this long road to hell over the past seven years.
A political party certainly must believe in something more than a lying tyrant and an evangelical libertarian god that says all is well if you are “conservative.”
There is no honor left in this party and there is certainly no shame. Finally, a handful of Democrats and two Republicans mustered enough spine to refer our soulless ex-president to a federal prosecutor.
A famous English historian said that in times of unthinking party factionalism, “Men find that no iniquity can lose them the applause of their own party.” Republicans can say or do anything today and still not lose the approval of their party. That party has lost every ounce of its former legitimacy.
