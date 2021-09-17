The mainstream media will tell you that the U.S. war in Afghanistan began in 2001. But in actuality, the U.S. has been intervening in Afghanistan since 1978 when a progressive revolutionary regime deposed the Afghan king and tried to begin land reforms in that impoverished country.
The 1978 revolution uplifted Afghan women who served as leaders, teachers and soldiers to defend their newly won rights. The U.S., for the want of profits, reacted by supplying arms and funds to the landlords who had held the people back. The U.S. funded al-Qaeda to fight the Soviet Union, who invaded Afghanistan to aid the revolutionary government.
After the Soviets withdrew in 1989, the revolutionary government held out until 1992. The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 1996 with its oppressive program regarding women. President George W. Bush used the 9/11 attacks in 2001 as an excuse to invade Afghanistan and later Iraq. No Afghans and no Iraqis were involved in the 9/11 attacks.
I wonder why our policymakers cry crocodile tears over the Taliban’s treatment of women after fighting the 1978 revolution that actually uplifted women.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.