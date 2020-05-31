I’m responding to a “News in Brief” item in the May 3 paper. It concerned the accusation recently made by a woman stating that 27 years ago she was inappropriately touched by Joe Biden.
What I want to do is reach out to Alyssa Milano, the woman quoted in the piece. She is a #MeToo activist and also a Joe Biden supporter, and I encourage her and anyone else who was planning to vote for the Democratic candidate not to change their decision because of this accusation, whether you’re a long-time Democrat or, like me, are someone who has said ever since Trump was elected that I would vote for whichever one of the many Democratic primary candidates ended up in first place. And neither Biden nor Sanders were at the top of my list. But I also jokingly often declared, “I’d vote for a flea if I had to in order to keep Trump from getting another four years”. And as Alyssa pointed out, Trump proudly proclaimed that he had groped many beautiful women’s genitals.
I’m hopeful that Biden’s plan for proving his innocence will be successful, but if it isn’t, please don’t let it change your vote or decide not to vote for anyone this year. We need to end the Trump presidency. And Alyssa, that goes for you, too, and I know you realize that. Thanks for encouraging me to speak out.
Mary Simpson
Huntington