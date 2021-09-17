As I watched the recent unceremonious dismantling of the 20-foot Robert E. Lee riding Traveler statute conspicuously situate along Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, and amidst the backdrop of a smattering of Bronx chant cheers, I couldn’t help but wonder: Who is next?
Stonewall Jackson? We know he has been on thin ice for some time. Perhaps his statue’s inconspicuous placement among the shadows of the east lawn of the Capitol in Charleston has saved him thus far. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall? A state university namesake? He may get a pass. Locally tied Confederate General Jenkins? If not removing his name from a Marshall University academic building, how about removing his grave and marker from Spring Hill Cemetery whose sacred grounds are operated by local government?
I turn now to U.S. presidents. I have drawn the conclusion that for now dead presidents are safe, but for how long if we continue down the woke/cancel path of eradicating aspects and chapters of American history that many today find disdainful or embarrassing? Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln are apparently excluded from this discussion — for now.
However, I have often wondered why the iconic Andrew Jackson statute that serves as the focal point in the park bearing his name in New Orleans, he of War of 1812 honor and fame, has gotten a pass. While Jackson did not live during the time of the Confederacy, he lived during the time of slavery. He grew up poor in the backwoods of North Carolina, educated himself in the law, had a distinguished and prosperous early career as a Tennessee attorney and parlayed some of that wealth in the early 1800s to acquire slaves and to construct and maintain his Hermitage mansion home near Nashville. Still a tourist attraction to this day.
Will this slippery slope ever level off or come to an end? Only time, our history in the making will tell.
